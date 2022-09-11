An Arvada, Colorado, police officer was killed while responding to a disturbance early Sunday, Police Chief Link Strate said.
Dillon Michael Vakoff, 27, was "killed serving his community," Arvada police said.
An Arvada, Colorado, police officer was killed while responding to a disturbance early Sunday, Police Chief Link Strate said.
Dillon Michael Vakoff, 27, was "killed serving his community," Arvada police said.
Vakoff and another officer responded to a scene with a "large family disturbance," Strate said at a news conference, and the two "arrived to a chaotic scene with multiple people in the street."
"The initial two officers tried to separate several belligerent and uncooperative individuals when the suspect began to fire and shot a female victim," Strate said. Gunfire between a suspect and police ensued, and both Vakoff and the suspect were shot.
The other officer on the scene tried to help Vakoff but was ultimately unsuccessful. Vakoff was transported to a hospital where he later died.
The suspect was transported to a hospital where he remains in police custody and is expected to survive, Strate said.
The female victim was also transported to a hospital and is expected to survive, police added. Her involvement in the incident is unknown at this time, he said.
"This is an ongoing active investigation and the information we have at this time is preliminary," Strate said. "But in an effort to be transparent with our community, we wanted to provide you with some details from this morning's incident and line of duty-death."
Strate said Vakoff had been with the department since 2019 and was a former staff sergeant in the US Air Force.
He was, Chief Strate said, "an example of everything that is good about a police officer. He was training towards becoming a SWAT officer, and without a doubt, would have continued to have a positive impact on his community."
"This is a tragic loss to this community, to this department, but most significantly to his family and loved ones," Strate said. "His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."
Arvada, Colorado, is roughly 10 miles northwest of Denver.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
With the release of "Moonage Daydream" Sept. 16, Stacker compiled 25 things about David Bowie's life that you may not know, drawing from biographies, magazine interviews, and movie and music databases. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.