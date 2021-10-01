Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel D. Hernandez inducted into Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame

McDonough resident, retired U.S. Army Special Forces Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel D. Hernandez, has been inducted into the 2021 Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame (GMVHOF).
Announcement of CSM Hernandez’ induction, together with those of 15 other deserving veterans, into the Class of 2021 was made by 2013 GMVHOF Founder Col. Paul Longgrear (USA-Ret) of Pine Mountain.
A veteran of nearly five years of combat duty in Vietnam, Hernandez served with special mission patrols repeatedly leading Long Range Reconnaissance teams deep behind enemy lines. These missions were credited with recovering American prisoners of war, capturing enemy soldiers and collecting critical intelligence.
For heroics during these campaigns he was awarded six Bronze Star Medals with four for valor, and three Purple Hearts among numerous other medals.
He also participated in High Altitude Low Opening (HALO) insertions into enemy territory, the first combat freefall airborne mission of its type in U.S. Army history,
During a later tour in Grenada as Command Sgt. Maj. of an 82d Airborne Division unit, he participated in Operation “Urgent Fury.” Under his leadership, a conflict was diffused resulting in the rescue of U.S. medical students held by local Communist leaders.
According to Hall of Fame Director and Chairman of the Board Col. Rick White (USA-Ret), Hall of Fame nominees must have ties to Georgia and qualify in one of three categories: valor for heroic action in combat; outstanding achievement while in service; or significant local, state or national contributions after leaving active duty.
“This year’s honorees will be inducted during the Ninth Annual Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame Ceremony and Banquet at noon on Nov. 6 in St. Luke Ministry Center, 301 11th St. in Columbus,” said White.
White advises that, while this event is open to the public, seating is limited, and interested Georgians are therefore directed to access the Hall of Fame website at http://www.GMVHOF.org for advance reservation details.
