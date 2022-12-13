121722_HDH_Thunderbolt.jpg

PEACHTREE CITY – Commemorative Air Force Airbase Georgia is inviting anyone interested in supporting aviation history to participate in the annual CAF 12 Planes of Christmas fundraising campaign for 2022. Airbase Georgia is participating to raise $15,000 for its newest project, the Republic P-47 Thunderbolt fighter aircraft that arrived this year.

More than 15,000 Thunderbolts were built to serve in World War II, but only about 13 remain airworthy in the U.S. today. This P-47 is one of the original aircraft acquired by CAF founder Lloyd P. Nolen in 1963. The restoration ahead for the Thunderbolt is extensive, requiring thousands of hours and hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of work and materials. Donations of any size will directly support this restoration project and help return the Thunderbolt to the sky.

