McDONOUGH — Henry County Commissioner Vivian Thomas will join a select group of county government leaders from across the country to participate in the 17th Annual County Leadership Institute, a rigorous program developed by the National Association of Counties and Beacon Leadership Collaborative.
CLI will be held Nov. 7-11 in Washington, D.C. CLI equips county officials with practical leadership strategies as they explore innovative approaches to address key issues facing their counties and constituents.
“The County Leadership Institute provides a hands-on professional development experience that will help us accomplish our goals in Henry County,” Thomas said. “This is a unique opportunity to learn from experts and work with other county leaders as we strengthen our skills to tackle some of our greatest challenges.”
The program helps county leaders develop their approach toward solving complex challenges. It provides tools to encourage innovation and creativity; resources for invigorating organizational culture; and best practices in effective communication, collaboration and decision-making.
NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase said, “County officials often address similar issues and can learn a great deal from one another. The County Leadership Institute fosters peer-to-peer learning and encourages common-sense solutions to challenges that counties and residents face every day.”
Since its inception, the institute, known for enhancing the capacity of county officials to identify and implement innovative solutions to complex challenges, has graduated 351 leaders from over 175 counties across 45 states. This year’s program will focus on the demands of personal leadership in the modern era of government and will be led by the Beacon Leadership Collaborative’s Jay Kaufman, a former member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, along with adaptive leadership expert Jill Hufnagel, PhD.
