..HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR
PARTS OF CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
west at 3 to 8 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Henry County Schools Strategic & Multimedia Communications Coordinator R.C. Christopher, left, Georgia District 78 Rep. Demetrius Douglas, D-Stockbridge, and Henry County School Superintendent Dr. John Pace III.
Henry County Commission Chair Carlotta Harrell speaks during the event.
SPECIAL PHOTOS: HENRY COUNTY GOVERNMENT
Henry County Manager Cheri Hobson-Matthews speaks.
Henry County Chief Deputy Michael Yarbrough speaks during the event.
MCDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners held the 2024 Legislative Breakfast Thursday to meet with the county’s local delegation to discuss priorities in the upcoming Georgia General Assembly legislative session.
In addition to county leaders and state representatives and senators, also attending were leadership from Henry County Schools, Henry County Development Authority, Henry County Water Authority, Atlanta Motor Speedway as well as community stakeholders.
