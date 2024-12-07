MCDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners held the 2024 Legislative Breakfast Thursday to meet with the county’s local delegation to discuss priorities in the upcoming Georgia General Assembly legislative session.

In addition to county leaders and state representatives and senators, also attending were leadership from Henry County Schools, Henry County Development Authority, Henry County Water Authority, Atlanta Motor Speedway as well as community stakeholders.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.