McDONOUGH — Communities in Schools of Henry County is hosting its 10th Annual Parent Expo on July 24.
The event will feature a drive-through school supply giveaway which includes backpacks, notebooks, writing supplies, rulers, scissors and glue.
Community resources such as nonprofits, school resources health services and local businesses will be on hand to pass along information.
The expo will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at McDonough High School, 155 Post Master Drive in McDonough.
For more information about CIS, visit www.cisga.org.
