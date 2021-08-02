McDONOUGH — The historic McDonough Square and surrounding area were filled with vendors and community members Saturday for the county's annual Geranium Festival sponsored by the McDonough Lions Club.
The festival this year was pushed back from its usual May date due the coronavirus pandemic.
Lions Club officials thanked residents and volunteers, including Lions, ROTC cadets and Stockbridge High School students, for their support "in spite of the many challenges."
The annual arts and crafts festival started in 1977 by the Chamber of Commerce. The Lions Club of McDonough took over the festival in 1980 after it became too large for the chamber to handle.
Monies raised from the annual festive support local charities and the visually impaired.
