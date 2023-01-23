McDONOUGH — The county’s Parks and Recreation Department is moving forward to create a Comprehensive Master Plan.
Department Director Jonathan Penn outlined the rationale for the request.
“This allows us to have vision on where we’re going and to prioritize projects, to [better] identify our needs,” Penn said.
Once completed, the plan will include a community research and analysis report, an inventory of current parks and facilities, a gap analysis relative to national standards, and the identification of staffing and funding needs.
An additional benefit is that completion of the Master Plan would make Henry County eligible for a Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) certification. This is a national distinction held by just 13 municipalities in Georgia. Beyond the prestige, the certification is important because it opens up new federal funding opportunities.
Perez Planning + Design LLC was selected to develop the Master Plan. They have been given a 290-day timeline to complete the work.
This would be the first such comprehensive plan drafted since 1974. County Manager Cheri Hobson-Matthews said that the new document was critical so that the Parks and Recreation Department could evolve from a squeaky wheel model to one with a centralized vision.
“It’s haphazard what we’re doing,” said Hobson-Matthews. “We cannot continue to just run from one park project to another park project without a plan.”
The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the expenditure.
For more information about Henry County Parks & Recreation, visit hcprd.org or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryCountyParksRec.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the for the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
