ConnectingHenry.jpg (copy) (copy)

McDONOUGH — Henry County has been chosen to receive $81,838 for Phase 40 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army, and, United Way Worldwide. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas.

Recommended for you