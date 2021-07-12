McDONOUGH — Connecting Henry is celebrating the holidays a little early with their Christmas in July toy drop off.

The donations will benefit the non-profit’S annual Community Cares Toy Shop, which allows parents to “shop” from unwrapped donated toys for their children, ages pre-K to fifth grade, during the holiday season.

Toys will be accepted through July 30 at Connecting Henry, 66 Veterans Drive in McDonough, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gafcp.org or call 770-288-6230.