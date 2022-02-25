McDONOUGH – Connecting Henry, in partnership with the Henry County Learning & Support Center and other community leaders, will be hosting a two-week INSPIRE Employment Training class.
The class will be held March 14-25 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The class will be located at 166 Holly Smith Dr., McDonough, GA 30253.
The class is for Henry County residents, 18 years of age and older. An intake is required to participate, along with an application, proof of residency, and income within the last six months.
The class is geared toward job seekers having a hard time finding or maintaining employment. Ex-offenders are encouraged to attend.
Trainees of the class will walk away with a professional resume and soft skills training to help them find and retain employment. Class topics include interviewing during the pandemic, the entrepreneurial experience taking care of yourself and the local employment climate.
The training will conclude with a Spring 2022 Job Fair that will be held on March 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heritage Park, Meeting Room B, at 97 Lake Dow Road in McDonough.
Connecting Henry is seeking companies that are currently hiring to participate. Employers should contact Connecting Henry, at 770-274-6282, or visit the website www.connectinghenry.org under Events to download an application. Registration is free and a table and two chairs will be provided. The deadline to register is March 23.
For more information about the Employment Training or Job Fair, contact Connecting Henry at 770-274-3642 or visit www.connectinghenry.org.
