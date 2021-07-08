McDONOUGH — Connecting Henry is hosting a career fair featuring over a dozen companies looking to fill positions.
The fair will be held on July 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heritage Park, Meeting Room B in McDonough.
The event is in-person and open to the public.
The following companies will be at the fair:
Bonduelle Fresh Americas-Ready Pac Foods
Courtyard Marriott
Diversified Utility Services
Fairfield Inn & Suites
Henry County Government
Henry County Schools
Henry County Sheriff’s Office
Hire Dynamics
Holiday Inn Express & Suites
Hydro Systems
McLemore Building Maintenance
People Plus Solutions
Pregis
Employers wishing to participate should contact Barbara Coleman at 770-288-6230 or email bcoleman@co.henry.ga.us to register.
Heritage Park is located at 99 Lake Dow Road in McDonough.
