McDONOUGH — Connecting Henry is hosting a career fair featuring over a dozen companies looking to fill positions.

The fair will be held on July 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heritage Park, Meeting Room B in McDonough.

The event is in-person and open to the public.

The following companies will be at the fair:

Bonduelle Fresh Americas-Ready Pac Foods

Courtyard Marriott

Diversified Utility Services

Fairfield Inn & Suites

Henry County Government

Henry County Schools

Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Hire Dynamics

Holiday Inn Express & Suites

Hydro Systems

McLemore Building Maintenance

People Plus Solutions

Pregis

Employers wishing to participate should contact Barbara Coleman at 770-288-6230 or email bcoleman@co.henry.ga.us to register.

Heritage Park is located at 99 Lake Dow Road in McDonough.