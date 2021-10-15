McDONOUGH — Connecting Henry is asking for the community’s help to provide Christmas to hundreds of children in the county this holiday season.
For the last 17 years, Connecting Henry has created a Winter Wonderland Toy Shop to give parents an opportunity to shop for their children. All toys are donated.
Executive Director Barbara Coleman said this year has been particularly difficult for families because of the pandemic.
“So many families are hurting and have been displaced,” she said. “Christmas is a time of joy and celebration, and we want to do what we can to make someone’s life a little brighter.”
To kick off the annual toy collection, Connecting Henry is hosting Noel in November on Nov. 18 from 5-7 p.m. at Clark Community Park, 111 Davis Road in Stockbridge.
Despite their busy holiday schedule, Santa and Mrs. Claus will stop by for a visit. There will be a live band with solo performances and entertainment for all ages. Admission to the event is one new unwrapped toy.
Connecting Henry is accepting toy donations through Nov. 30. Coleman said they most need toys for children ages 8-12.
She suggests make up, ear buds, small electronics, hair items, sports equipment, arts and crafts items and bikes or scooters.
“Buy what you would for your child or grandchild,” she said.
Anyone who would like to drop off a toy can do so at Connecting Henry Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 30.
Coleman said monetary donations are also accepted. She said those funds are used to purchase toys they may need and didn’t receive via donation.
“The Toy Shop isn’t included in our annual budget,” Coleman said. “It’s done by the community for the community.”
Children are referred to Connecting Henry’s toy shop through a partnership with Henry County Schools. Coleman said those who wish to take part should contact their child’s school social worker or guidance counselor.
For more information, contact Connecting Henry at 770-274-3642 or visit www.connectinghenry.org.
