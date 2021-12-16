McDONOUGH — Preliminary work is set to begin on the Dutchtown High School addition during the district’s winter break starting Dec. 23.
Work includes 14 new classrooms, two science labs, workrooms, offices, restrooms and a new sidewalk connecting the high school to Dutchtown Elementary.
Chief Operations Officer Josh Malcom said work will include setting of the construction trailer and entrance as well as the placement of the silt fence around the property, site demolition and rough grading.
“We’re going to start seeing some real activity out there in the next couple of weeks,” he said.
The $6.5 million project was awarded to Swofford Construction in October.
The project is expected to be completed in February 2023.
Distribution Center
Malcom reported to the Henry County school board Monday, Dec. 13, that contractors are working on the final punch list items for the district’s new distribution center.
Bon Building Services of Conyers was awarded the construction bid in October 2020.
The $4.5 million, 47,361-square-foot facility was built near Facilities and Maintenance in McDonough and will serve several departments, including technology and food services.
Last year, Malcom explained the new center will eliminate the need to lease warehousing, saving the district approximately $200,000 annually.
Henry County Performing Arts Center
Renovations to the existing performing arts center on Lemon Street in McDonough have been completed.
The $2.1 million project was awarded to SRS of Griffin in May 2020.
Work included replacement of parking lot asphalt, new coated foam roofing, new floor finishes, repainting, new ceiling tile and replacement of audience seating and signage. The facility also received a new HVAC system, along with plumbing improvements and lighting upgrades to the interior and exterior.
