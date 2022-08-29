LOCUST GROVE — The state’s effort to contain and reduce the spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary is now largely complete.

As reported by State Veterinarian Dr. Janemarie Hennebelle on Aug. 26, just over 100 birds at the sanctuary were affected and disposed of.

