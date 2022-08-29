LOCUST GROVE — The state’s effort to contain and reduce the spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary is now largely complete.
As reported by State Veterinarian Dr. Janemarie Hennebelle on Aug. 26, just over 100 birds at the sanctuary were affected and disposed of.
Noah's Ark officials said state agencies made the decision to humanely euthanize the peacocks, pea hens, emus, ostrich, Guinea fowl, chickens, turkeys, geese, one owl, one crow and one sandhill crane at the sanctuary.
“These species of birds can be carriers of the avian influenza and were exposed to the vulture population that has been dying off. Unfortunately, their euthanasia is a critical step in attempting to maintain and mitigate this contagious disease not only to protect the other bird species at Noah’s Ark, but for the entire bird population of Henry County and Georgia as a whole,” Noah’s Ark officials said in a statement. “State officials are handling the process with dignity and compassion. These are the only bird species to date that have been evaluated.”
Hennebelle said the depopulation is “unfortunate, but necessary” to prevent the likelihood of further spread.
Representatives for Noah’s Ark said they are heartbroken over the loss of animals but understand the need to protect bird populations on the property and across the state.
“While the animals in our care are not only our responsibility, they are also our family that we loved and that gave us great joy,” officials said. “Noah’s Ark is and will remain in close collaboration with local and state authorities as they continue to lead the charge to manage this.”
Hennebelle said Noah’s Ark’s avian species will be under quarantine for a minimum of five months and that staff will continue to monitor the remaining animals.
The detection of the highly contagious disease in Henry County is the second case in Georgia. The first being a non-poultry backyard producer in Toombs County on June 1. A total of 490 birds were effected in that case, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
Timeline of disease detection and mitigation at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary
• Aug. 13 — Noah’s Ark officials notified the Georgia Department of Agriculture of an increase of dead wild black vultures. The information was reported to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources who has jurisdiction over wildlife in the state. Staff from GDA, DNR and U.S. Department of Agriculture remained on site.
More than 700 wild black vultures have died or were dying off in what Ark officials call an unusually large vulture roost.
• Aug. 18 — GDA receives notification from Noah’s Ark that domestic ducks were exhibiting signs of the HPAI disease.
• Aug. 19 — GDA collected samples from the ducks and notified later in the day that HPAI was detected.
• Aug. 22 — Test results were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory.
• Aug. 26 — Dr. Hennebelle announced the majority of the containment operation to be completed at Noah’s Ark.
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary remains under quarantine and closed to the public. It’s unclear when the facility will reopen.
