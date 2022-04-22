ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence of a man who was the gunman in a deadly home invasion in 2012.
Robert Lewis Price III was among four men who ambushed a McDonough man and his son inside their home in September 2012. The incident claimed the life of Ron Cantrell Sr., 68, and left his son, Ron Cantrell Jr., wounded.
Price was convicted on all counts against him — three counts of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery, two counts of false imprisonment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 55 years.
According to testimony at Price’s 2016 trial, Price and three other men decided to drive to Henry County from Atlanta to the Cantrell home on Flat Rock Road where they believed they would find guns and around $200,000. Price, Brandon Terry-Hall and Terrance Leslie Floyd, who was 19 at the time, broke in through a window of the home sometime on the afternoon of Sept. 11. The fourth man, Trey Michael Cota, was stationed outside the home as the get-away driver.
A neighbor, noticing a suspicious car parked outside the Cantrell residence, called police, who spoke with Cota. Floyd, apparently scared by the presence of police, left the area and met up with Cota after Cota parked the car in another location.
Price and Terry-Hall waited for at least six hours for the Cantrells to arrive home. During that time, they stole items from the home and found a safe on the porch, but they couldn’t open it.
While they were waiting, the men tried to Google ways to open the safe — they even considered going to Home Depot and buying a blow torch, Price testified.
When the Cantrells arrived home later that evening, Cantrell Jr. said he smelled cigarette smoke and noticed some items out of place. He retrieved his weapon from the vehicle and entered the home with his father behind him.
A shootout ensued when Terry-Hall ambushed the Cantrells from the master bathroom. Cantrell Jr. returned multiple gunshots, injuring Terry-Hall, who then fled the home into the waiting car with Cota and Floyd. The younger Cantrell was also struck by the gunfire, being shot in the chest and losing two fingers as he tried to stop bullets from striking his father.
Price came out of the hallway bathroom and shot at Cantrell Sr., striking him in the torso.
Price then stopped the Cantrells from leaving the home and held the Cantrells at gunpoint until Cantrell Jr. opened the safe.
Price ran off, meeting up with the other three accomplices. They drove Terry-Hall to Piedmont Henry Medical Center emergency room where he reportedly told nurses he’d been shot in McDonough trying to sell his Xbox.
Police soon connected Terry-Hall’s injuries to the shooting at the Cantrell home and Terry-Hall was arrested. The other three suspects were arrested a few days later.
Ron Cantrell Sr. died four days after the shooting. Ron Cantrell Jr. remained in the hospital in a medically-induced coma for a month.
