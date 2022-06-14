McDONOUGH — A cooling station has been set up at Popshelf in McDonough to help keep residents out of the heat today.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon to 8 p.m. The expected high is 96 degrees with a heat index of 105-110 degrees.
The cooling station will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cold water and hygiene products will be available.
Popshelf is located at 961 Ga. Highway 20 in McDonough.
