McDONOUGH — The Cotton Fields Golf Course has been selected as the location of the new Henry County Aquatic Center.
The 150-acre county-owned site received unanimous approval as did the design contract by the Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning.
“Our aquatic center is on the way citizens,” Board Chair Carlotta Harrell exclaimed while clapping.
The golf course is located at 400 Industrial Blvd., in McDonough.
• Cotton Fields site
The county plans to use eight to 10 acres for the aquatic center while building a new cart barn and pro shop and updating cart paths for the golf course.
The driving range will stay and the green itself will remain an 18-hole executive course.
A restaurant could also be included at some point, according to Leisure Services Cluster Leader Johnathan Penn.
• Design Contract
The $1.1 million contract was awarded to Architecture Unlimited for the design of the indoor aquatic center and outdoor water park. The company, out of Matthews, North Carolina, has designed a number of projects including churches, parks, fire stations and apartments. Their portfolio also contains a number of outdoor swimming pools and indoor fitness and aquatic centers.
• Funding
The $22 million project will be paid for using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax V monies. Capital Improvement Funds will be used for the golf course updates.
