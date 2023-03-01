ATLANTA – Councilman Keith Boone from the city of Locust Grove received the prestigious Certificate of Distinction award from the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute during the Georgia Municipal Association’s Cities United Summit in Atlanta on Jan. 22.
The Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute, a cooperative effort of GMA and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, provides a nationally recognized series of training opportunities for elected city officials.
“This is an outstanding achievement,” said GMA CEO and Executive Director Larry Hanson. “We commend Councilman Boone for this accomplishment and for the dedication they have shown in using this valuable resource to become a more effective city official.”
To receive a Certificate of Distinction a city official must complete a minimum of 204 units of credit, including at least 72 hours from a required list of courses and the Robert E. Knox Jr. Municipal Leadership Institute. The training program consists of more than 70 courses.
“We are proud of our partnership with GMA to provide high-quality, relevant training to Georgia’s more than 3,500 municipal officials," said UGA’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government Director Rob Gordon. "The institute remains committed to being the trusted resource that city officials across Georgia turn to for leadership and professional development training that makes a difference in the lives of the citizens they represent.”
Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and consulting services to all of Georgia’s 537 cities. GMA anticipates and influences the forces shaping Georgia’s cities and to provide leadership, tools and services that assist municipal governments in becoming more innovative, effective and responsive. Created in 1933, the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) is the only state organization that represents municipal governments in Georgia. For more information, visit www.gacities.com.
