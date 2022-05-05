McDONOUGH – COUNTRY Financial representatives Summer Daniels and Randall Sears recently showed their support to Henderson Middle School with a $1,500 donation as part of the Operation Helping Heroes program. The funds were used to purchase a thank you lunch for the teachers and gift cards.
“We are so pleased to support those who help us and enrich our lives every day within our community – our teachers,” said Sears. “The teachers and school staff work hard every day and we appreciate them.”
COUNTRY Financial, an insurance and financial services company, has donated more than $4 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support teachers, first responders, active-duty service members and veterans, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.” The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. Later, the program expanded to include first responders and teachers.
