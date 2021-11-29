HAMPTON — The Henry County community is invited to attend the Bicentennial Tree Lighting and Movie Night on Dec. 4 at Nash Farm Park.
The event will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and will feature The Grinch movie.
Residents can roast marshmallows, make s’mores and enjoy hot chocolate.
It’s free to attend. Movie space is first come, first serve.
Nash Farm Park is located at 4361 Jonesboro Road in Hampton.
