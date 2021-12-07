STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County will host two public meetings this month to gather input on the Henry County Trails and Transportation Plans, as part of an update to the county’s overall Comprehensive Transportation Plan.
The meetings are set for Dec. 9, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Fairview Recreation Center Community Room, 35 Austin Road, Stockbridge, and Dec. 13, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Bear Creek Recreation Center Community Room, 56 McDonough St., Hampton.
Both meetings will cover the same information, so residents can choose the one most convenient for them.
The Henry County Trails Plan grew out of a recommendation from the 2016 Transportation Plan. The intent of this planning process is to establish an overall framework for a countywide trail network. The plan will identify short, mid- and long-term transportation projects and needs through 2050. A trail system map will be developed using existing and proposed trails, along with a funding strategy and potential names and logos.
In April the Henry Board of Commissioners approved a contract with Pond & Company to update the county’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan and develop a trails master plan. The cost to the county is an estimated $88,000. Funding includes a $500,000 contribution from the Atlanta Regional Commission and approximately $37,000 from the county’s four municipalities.
The Trails Plan is expected to be finalized and presented to the Board of Commissioners for approval in late spring or early summer.
The Henry County Transportation Plan that is currently being updated establishes the long-term countywide goals for transportation improvements. This plan will look at all modes of transportation and incorporate recommendations from other plans. In addition, the plan will tackle important issues such as congestion relief, new sidewalks, and safety improvements. This will result in a prioritized list of projects that Henry County and the cities of Hampton, McDonough, Locust Grove, and Stockbridge can work toward funding and implementing.
