ELLENWOOD — Henry County officials celebrated the opening of the new Fairview safety complex Jan. 12.
The complex features a new 3,000-square-foot police precinct with a watch office, lobby, conference room, break room and staff offices.
The fire station gives firefighters new sleeping quarters, kitchen, laundry room, a common living area, fitness room and staff offices. The facility is also equipped with new equipment, a pumper truck and an ambulance.
The $3.9 million complex was paid for using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax I and V funds.
Henry County Fire Chief Jonathan Burnette said the new fire station will add to the “great service” Henry County firefighters provide to residents.
“Henry County Fire Department having a fire station out here in the Fairview area allows our brave men and women to extend that excellent service that we strive for everyday even further out into the community,” Burnette said. “Every citizen and visitor to Henry County deserves our best, and this allows us to do that.”
Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman said the department was “excited” to get into the building.
“We plan on making very good use of it,” he said. “We had to bring more assets up to the north end of the county to better serve the community up here, so we’re excited.”
District V Commissioner Bruce Holmes expressed his gratitude to the men and women of Henry County public safety and thanked the contractors involved in the project.
“When we had the idea of bringing this public safety campus closer to Fairview and Panola, it was about bringing safety closer to the commercial corridor and closer to our subdivisions, to help keep our community safe," Holmes said. "And I think that’s what you’re going to see. Thank you to our fire department and thank you to our police department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.