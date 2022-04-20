McDONOUGH — A number of projects to be funded by American Rescue Plan Act monies are set to begin following the Board of Commissioners' nod of approval Tuesday.
The county has been awarded a total of $45.7 million. The first installment of $22.7 million has already been issued. A second payment of $22.7 million will be deposited at the end of May.
The BOC agreed to move forward with the following county-wide projects:
• Clerk of Superior Court — digitization of court records
• Technology Services — firewall software licenses
• Parks and Recreation — infrastructure repairs to include parking lot paving and bringing facilities up to American Disabilites Act standards
• Stormwater — flood plain consulting
• Department of Public Health
• McIntosh Trail
• Henry County Water Authority — water and sewer projects
• Sheriff’s Office — surveillance upgrade, payroll coverage and medical contract increase
• Specific district projects
The funds are eligible to cover costs from March 3, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2024 in six categories: support public health response; address negative economic impacts; water and sewer infrastructure; broadband infrastructure; replace revenue loss; and premium pay for essential workers.
Money must be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024 and all projects completed by Dec. 31, 2026.
