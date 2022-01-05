McDONOUGH — A COVID-19 update presented during the Henry County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday morning painted a grim picture of the increasing infection and transmission rates in the county.
New COVID-19 cases in Henry County are up 1,000% since the beginning of December. According to Donovan Stephens, epidemiologist with the Department of Health, the county logged 271 positive cases in the first week of December. As of Jan. 3, 3,627 positive COVID cases had been detected.
Stephens said this latest surge is 287% higher than the last surge in July 2020 when 1,261 positive cases were reported.
Furthermore, Stephens said the county’s vaccination rate is below the state and national averages while transmission and positivity rates are above the state average.
Stephens added that hospitalization rates are also increasing, most notably in the 0-17 age category, with two cases in the first two weeks of December compared to the 13 cases in the last two weeks of December.
“This pattern is similar to all other age groups as well,” he said.
Henry County Fire Chief Jonathan Burnette reported that of the 261 patients hospitalized as of Jan. 5 at Piedmont Henry Hospital, 136 are COVID-19 patients.
Testing
The Red Hawk Park testing site in McDonough reopened on Jan. 4 after having closed on Dec. 28 due to staffing shortages and traffic congestion.
Kevin Johnson, deputy director of the Henry County Emergency Management Agency, said on Dec. 16 the Red Hawk site tested 32 people. On Jan. 4, the site administered 677 tests. Officials with District 4 DPH said they’ve sent an additional 15 staff members to help man the testing facility.
Burnett called the closing unfortunate, but said there were not enough resources to keep it open at the time.
“We’re one of the largest testing sites … As long as resources remain on site, we don’t see any further problems,” he said.
He added the county is in conversation with another test provider to possibly open an additional testing site at Mt. Carmel Park. It’s unclear when the decision will be made.
Johnson said the hospital has requested from the state 20 National Guard members to help. He said 10 are expected to arrive next week. The hospital has also requested a disaster medical assistance team to help with Emergency Room staff and an additional eight guard members to help with testing.
“We’ve been living with this for two years now, and this is the fastest increase in COVID numbers we’ve seen,” Johnson said.
The county has ordered an undisclosed number of take-home COVID tests; some will go to county employees while others are expected to be distributed to citizens, via their district commissioner. It’s unclear when the tests may be available. The tests, according to Burnette, are 96% effective with a two-year shelf life.
Hybrid working
County Manager Cheri Matthews said the county is once again implementing hybrid working conditions, with some employees working remotely due to the COVID-19 case increase.
“We’re looking to continue that for the next couple of weeks,” she said.
Holly LaFontaine said between January 2021-22 approximately 350 employees had tested positive. Between Christmas 2021 and Jan. 4, 94 employees were positive for COVID-19.
LaFontaine is the county’s Risk Management director.
She said the county is staying on top of COVID-19 safety protocols and keeping employees abreast of any changes.
Masks are currently required for anyone visiting a county facility.
Registration, alternative testing sites and updates
To register for a COVID-19 test at Red Hawk Park, visit www.district4health.org and click on the questionnaire for Henry County.
To find a testing site other than Red Hawk Park, visit www.dph.georgia.gov/castlight-location-finder?fbclid=IwAR3AOtGiK_T0_gottW6kiAELHNPuxlIIDQU-sR6VKoy62wLAHOfUcqbS5CA.
To see daily COVID-19 updates, visit www.dph.georgia.gov and selected COVID-19 Daily Status.
