McDONOUGH — The Georgia Department of Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing at McDonough’s Red Hawk Park.
Henry County officials recommend arriving early as lines form quickly.
The site is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those wishing to be tested must register first at www.district4health.org.
The website also offers a list of commercial testing sites in the area which includes CVS, Walgreens and several urgent care centers.
Red Hawk Park is located at 143 Henry Pkwy. in McDonough.
Vaccines and boosters
The Henry County Department of Health, 135 Henry Pkwy. in McDonough, is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments. To schedule an appointment online visit https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US/ or call 888-457-0186.
To find an alternative vaccine location, visit www.vaccines.gov/
Residents can also receive a booster dose of the vaccine. Everyone ages 18 and older who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible for a booster.
Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible two months after the first dose. Recipients of the Pfizer or Moderna shot can get a booster six months after their full dose.
All vaccines are free.
According to the CDC, Henry County is a high transmission community. Everyone should wear a mask in public indoor settings.
As of Monday, Dec. 27, Henry County has 833 positive COVID-19 cases and 43 new hospital admissions.
To see the CDC’s data tracker for Henry County, visit https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view?list_select_state=Georgia&data-type=Risk&list_select_county=13151
