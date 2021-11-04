ATLANTA – Following the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the Georgia Department of Public Health and health districts throughout Georgia will offer Pfizer pediatric COVID vaccine to children 5-11 years old.
There are approximately 987,000 children 5-11 years old now eligible for COVID vaccine. Vaccine providers include medical practices, pediatric practices, family medicine practices and public health clinics statewide. Pediatric COVID vaccine will also be available at pharmacies, community health centers and schools.
The pediatric Pfizer COVID vaccine is authorized for children as a two-dose series taken three weeks apart. The dose for children ages 5-11 is one-third of the dosage of the vaccine for adolescents and adults. In clinical trials, vaccination was nearly 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 among younger children. Vaccine side effects were mild and temporary. The most common side effect was a sore arm.
To find a COVID vaccination location, visit www.dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
