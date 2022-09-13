LOCUST GROVE — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Henry County Water Authority is welcoming third grade students back to the Cubihatcha Outdoor Education Center.
More than 3,000 students are expected to take part in outdoor classes and activities at the 1,000-acre wetlands center.
The field trips, according to HCWA officials, provide a chance for hands on learning correlating to the third-grade Georgia Standards for Excellence and Applied STEM curriculum.
Classes will cover a number of topics including pollution in the watershed, native wildlife and habitats, Native American artifacts, fire prevention, master gardening and Project WET.
The “Cubihatcha Kids” field trips are organized by the Henry County Outdoor Education Partnership, a non-profit that includes the HCWA, the Henry County Board of Education, and the Henry County Board of Commissioners/Stormwater Management. Public and private organizations such as the 4H of Georgia, Georgia Forest Commission and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources also participate.
HCWA officials said in addition to learning, the field trips also encourage student appreciation of natural resources and awareness of the water authority’s role in the community. To date, authority officials estimate nearly 50,000 “Cubihatcha Kids” from Henry County Schools have participated in the annual field trips since 2003.
As a result, the HCWA has won the Georgia Association of Water Professionals (GAWP) Public Education Program of the Year Award on three occasions, as well as GAWP Public Education Program Excellence Awards. In addition, the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District has awarded the HCWA and its Cubihatcha Center with the STREAM Award for Education and Outreach Program Excellence.
