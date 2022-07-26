The Dallas Police Department released edited surveillance and body camera video of a woman who fired a gun at Dallas Love Field Airport Monday and was taken down by a police officer.

Portia Odufuwa, 37, has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, and other federal charges are possible, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said in a news conference Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.