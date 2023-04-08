Dancers from Mrs. Amy Dance Studio recently competed at the Imagine Dance Competition in Morrow. Shown here is the Junior Team: front row, l-r, Kynslie Raymer, Kylie Naulta and Lilah Crawley; back row, l-r, Mackenzie Fludd, Lainey Crawley, Aleah Bailey and Addison Roney. The team received a perfect score and first- and third-place medals overall in their age division for Born to Be Wild; a first-place medal and special judges award for Electric Feet and sixth-place overall on Conga/Jazz; two first-place medals for Contemporary Routines; a first-place medal and special judges award for Broadway Bound and 10th place overall in Musical Theater Level 2; a first-place medal for Mama I’m a Big Girl Now and Beehive in the Duets Musical Theater category and high score awards for fifth and sixth place; and a Kylie Naulta received a first-place medal for Acro/Dance for Junior Team solo.
The mini team received first-place medals in both jazz rountines and ninth place overall for its Candy Girl jazz routine and fifth place overall for its Baby Baby jazz routine. Shown, l-r, are Maddison Naulta, Lainey Crawley and Tynleigh Strickland.
Special Photos
Shown here are dancers from Mrs. Amy Dance Studio who competed in the Imagine Dance Competition in March.
