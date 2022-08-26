The dangerous levels of heat that have scorched swathes of the northern hemisphere this summer are likely to hit most of the world between three and 10 times more often by the turn of the century, as the impacts of the human-caused climate crisis accelerate, a new study has found.

That increase is projected to happen in mid-latitude countries, like the US, China, Japan and those in Western Europe, according to the study, published in Communications Earth & Environment on Thursday by researchers at Harvard University and the University of Washington. "Dangerous heat" is defined as 39.4 degrees Celsius (103 degrees Fahrenheit) and above.

