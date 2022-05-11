McDONOUGH — Three Eagle’s Landing High School students were killed and two are in serious condition following a deadly single vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.
According to Henry County Police, the accident occurred at Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove Circle.
Two students were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. Those involved range in age from 15- to 17-years-old. The names of the students have not been released.
Henry County Schools district officials asked the community to keep the students’ families in their thoughts.
“We are saddened to confirm the tragic passing of three of our Eagle’s Landing High School students (Wednesday) afternoon in a car accident,” school officials said in a statement. “Our condolences go out to these students’ families during this extremely difficulty time.”
District officials said counselors, grief specialists and social workers will be available to staff and students beginning Thursday.
It’s unclear what happened to cause the accident. Henry County police said the crash is being investigated by the Henry County Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.