Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia’s largest credit union with more than $9 billion in assets, has announced its 2023 scholarship sward recipients, including a students from Jonesboro and Fayetteville. Based on their academic achievement, community involvement and an essay submission, five students were selected to receive $25,000 in total awards.
The following students were awarded $5,000 each to assist with education related expenses:
• Giovanni Beltran, a senior at Randall K. Cooper High School in Union, Ky., who plans to attend the University of Alabama to major in Architecture.
• Ava Flanigan, a senior at Elite Scholars Academy in Jonesboro, who plans to attend Spelman College in Atlanta to double major in chemistry and engineering.
• Joshua Hood, a freshman at Morehouse College in Atlanta, working towards a dual degree in engineering with a focus on computer and electrical.
• Addison Orr, a senior at Villa Rica High School in Villa Rica, who plans to attend Berry College in Mt. Berry to major in education.
• Emily Wagner, a senior at Whitewater High School in Fayetteville, who plans to attend Auburn University to major in architecture.
“There are so many intelligent, determined and civic-minded students in the communities we serve, but these young adults really stood out among the applicants,” Delta Community’s CEO Hank Halter said. “We are thrilled to support well-deserving students in their pursuit of higher education and can’t wait to see them develop into the next generation of leaders.”
In addition to its annual scholarship program, Delta Community offers quarterly scholarships for students attending Historically Black Colleges or Universities and offers free classes and workshops through its award-winning Financial Education Center.
Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia’s largest credit union with more than 480,000 members, 29 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations.
