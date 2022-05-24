McDONOUGH — Democrat incumbents captured the majority of votes in Henry County's primary elections Tuesday.
Incumbent Derrell Anglyn III was successful in holding the Republican vote for his seat with the Henry County Board of Commissioners in District 3.
Anglyn was one of three Republicans vying for the seat. The other two candidates were Kevin Anderson and Don Dunlap. Anglyn will face Democrat candidate Sarita Y. Dyer in the November General Election.
Vivian Thomas was running for re-election to the Henry County Board of Commissioners for District 4 and was successful against Gwendolyn Bailey. She will run against Republican candidate Robert Kolpak in November.
Voters did not find any familiar names in the District 5 race for the county's Board of Commissioners, but voters were more in favor of Keisha V. Stubbs as the Democrat candidate for the district.
Commissioner Bruce Holmes has held the District 5 seat for the past two terms. Stubbs will run against Republican Edward Toney in the General Election.
Annette Edwards was the sole candidate for the second time in the Henry County Board of Education's second district. Edwards formerly served for Henry County's education board after she sought the District 5 seat against Erik Charles in the general election on May 20, 2014. She was re-elected to the seat in 2018.
Edwards worked as a public school teacher for 30 years before she retired.
It was a close primary for incumbent Sophe Cook Pope and candidate Deborah Sykes for the county's Board of Education District 4 seat. The two candidates may have a runoff in coming weeks. If needed the general primary run-off and non-partisan run-off will take place on June 21.
Voters also favored incumbent Martin C. Jones as Magistrate Court judge.
