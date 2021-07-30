Dennis Lane charged with murder of Locust Grove woman found in Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE — An additional murder charge has been added to the list of crimes Dennis Lane is facing, according to Henry County police.
Lane has been charged with the murder of Conteshia McCoy, 19. Her remains were found alongside Mirsha Victor, 23, in Stockbridge on July 19.
Lane, Cleounsee Fisher and Ronisha Preckwinkle have been charged with the murder of Victor, tampering with evidence and false imprisonment. Lane was also charged with necrophilia.
Both women had been reported missing.
Lane reportedly worked with Victor. It’s unclear how he came to know McCoy.
The cause of death has not been determined for either woman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.