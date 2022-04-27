McDONOUGH — The Board of Commission has approved two design service contracts to address traffic woes in the county.
The first is for a Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax project voters approved in November 2021. Kimley-Horn and Associates has been awarded the $2.06 million contract to design the widening of Bill Gardner Parkway from Ga. Highway 155 to Interstate 75.
The county set aside a total of $34 million for the project. The cost will be shared with the city of Locust Grove.
The project scope includes:
• Concept development — $245,200
• Database preparation — $232,200
• Environmental document — $55,400
• Preliminary plans — $608,600
• Right of way plans — $97,500
• Final plans — $727,000
• Right of way property pins after construction — $14,500
• Special studies — $81,400
The second contract was awarded to Heath & Lineback Engineers to design intersection improvements for McDonough Parkway at Henry Parkway. The cost is $127,750.
Services include:
• Concept development — $10,000
• Database preparation — $11,250
• Environmental document — $3,600
• Preliminary plans — $66,000
• Final plans — $36,900
Both items were unanimously approved by the BOC during their April 19 meeting.
