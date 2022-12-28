HAMPTON — Design plans are underway for Atlanta Speedway Airport’s new layout and hangars.
The Board of Commissioners recently approved two contracts for services. The first awards Michael Baker International to update the airport layout plan for $239,520, of which $235,877 will be reimbursed by the Georgia Department of Transportation. The county will ultimately be responsible for $3,642.66.
The second contract was awarded to Croy Engineering for $279,962 for engineering design services for a total of 28 T-Hangars, 11 rectangle hangers and four corporate hangers.
The designs are part of the county’s 2023-2028 airport capital improvement plan totaling $32.2 million, according to county records.
The community will see the plan update and rehab of apron pavements at the airport in 2023.
In the coming years, county plans include purchasing land, constructing hangars and expanding the runway.
In October, the BOC approved the airport’s request to seek $10 million in state funding to be used for land acquisition and hangar development. The grant would require a 75/25% state-local match.
December 2021 saw the opening of the new terminal building, followed by the expansion of the parking area for planes and gates to taxi ways, lighting and signage.
Henry County purchased the airport in 2011 from Clayton County for $17.7 million. The Federal Aviation Administration contributed 84% of the purchase price. The county kicked in $2.7 million for 543 acres of land, a terminal building with an attached hangar, a free-standing hangar and fuel barn.