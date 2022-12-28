010423_HDH_AMSairport

Design plans for Atlanta Motor Speedway Airport layout and hangars are moving forward.

 Special Photo

HAMPTON — Design plans are underway for Atlanta Speedway Airport’s new layout and hangars.

The Board of Commissioners recently approved two contracts for services. The first awards Michael Baker International to update the airport layout plan for $239,520, of which $235,877 will be reimbursed by the Georgia Department of Transportation. The county will ultimately be responsible for $3,642.66.

