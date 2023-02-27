...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
McDONOUGH — A $381,382 contract has been awarded to begin architectural work on the former BB&T Bank building on Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough.
The county purchased the three-story building in November for $2 million. The District Attorney’s Office and Probate Court are scheduled to relocate to the facility when renovations are complete.
Prime Contractors Inc. is tasked with providing the county a building survey, demolition plans, concept designs, design development and construction documents.
Capital Projects Director Lynn Planchon explained the county currently does not have a list of existing conditions on the building.
The work will provide such information. All three floors, totaling 21,600 square feet, will be evaluated. The company will also provide design plans for an addition that will include Americans with Disabilities restrooms and elevators.
County Manager Cherie Hobson-Matthews reminded the board that when purchased staff was aware improvements would have to be made.
“We’ve got to make sure the building is up to code, meeting ADA regulations and to make sure we’re moving our employees into a building that is structurally safe,” she said.
The measure passed 4-1 with Commissioner Johnny Wilson opposing. Wilson also voted against purchasing the building last year.
The project will be paid for American Rescue Plan Act funds.
