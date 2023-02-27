030123_HDH_NewBuilding

Design work will begin at the former BB&T bank building in McDonough.

 Special Photo

McDONOUGH — A $381,382 contract has been awarded to begin architectural work on the former BB&T Bank building on Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough.

The county purchased the three-story building in November for $2 million. The District Attorney’s Office and Probate Court are scheduled to relocate to the facility when renovations are complete.

Recommended for you

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.