McDONOUGH — District 3 Commissioner Greg Cannon has resigned his seat on the Henry County Board of Commissioners.
Cannon announced his resignation Tuesday morning at the start of the board’s regular meeting.
He cited politics and the lack of trust on the board as his reasons.
“Politics has obliterated the real mission of governing. Politics has destroyed any expectation of genuine dialogue because there is no trust. There is always some unseen, unknown motivation at work,” Cannon said. “Politics has taken over.”
Cannon said he was not elected to be a politician but to be a servant to the community.
“I ran for public office in the same spirit of servant leadership believing that a listening ear, energetic effort and a spirit of common purpose could make a difference in our community.”
He said as a result of the politicized environment he “cannot achieve what I was elected to do.”
Cannon was appointed to the seat in April 2021 by Board Chair Carlotta Harrell to fill the vacant seat due to the death of Commissioner Gary Barham.
Cannon won the special election in June 2021 to serve through the end of Barham’s term, December 2022.
I don't blame him.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
