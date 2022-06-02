McDONOUGH — Henry County Police are looking for a man who entered the Ameris Bank in Stockbridge successfully got away with allegedly stealing $4,200 from an account holder on April 12.
On May 23, the same man is suspected of impersonating a different victim and attempting to withdraw $3,200 out their account at Navy Federal Credit Union on Jonesboro Road.
It’s unclear if he was able to get any money the second time around.
Henry County police are asking anyone with information on the suspect such as additional incidents or identification to contact Sgt. M. Gleason at 770-288-8265 or call the non-emergency dispatch offie at 770-957-9121. Tips, photos and videos can be sent via text to the department at 770-220-7009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.