McDONOUGH — The Henry County community is mourning the loss of three Eagle’s Landing High School students killed in a deadly single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in McDonough.
Jordan Brown, 15, Katrina Owens, 15, and Kendarius Dodson, 16, died after the vehicle they were in appears to have crossed the double yellow line on Oak Grove Road, before sliding down a steep embankment and hitting a tree.
Henry County police were at the scene Thursday morning recreating the accident. Lines spray painted by officers appear to show the vehicle was traveling toward Jodeco Road from Jonesboro Road.
According to police, two other ELHS students in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their names have not been released.
Henry County Schools district officials asked the community to keep the students’ families in their thoughts.
“We are saddened to confirm the tragic passing of three of our Eagle’s Landing High School students (Wednesday) afternoon in a car accident,” school officials said in a statement. “Our condolences go out to these students’ families during this extremely difficult time.”
Social workers and counselors were on hand at the school Thursday.
The crash remains under investigation by Henry County Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit.
