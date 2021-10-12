McDONOUGH — Early voting has begun for municipal elections and the countywide transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax SPLOST in Henry County.
Residents can cast their ballots at the following locations and times:
• Elections & Voter Registration Main Office: 40 Atlanta St., McDonough
• Merle Manders Conference Center: 111 Davis Road, Stockbridge
• Fortson (Hampton) Library: 61 McDonough St., Hampton
• Locust Grove Library: 115 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd., Locust Grove
Times
• Oct. 12 - Oct. 15, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
• Oct. 16, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
• Oct. 17, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
• Oct. 18 - Oct. 22, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
• Oct. 23, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
• Oct. 25 – Oct. 29, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Early voting for the county's T-SPLOST referendum are offered at the following two locations:
• JP Moseley Park 1041 Millers Mill Road, Stockbridge
• Fairview Recreation Center 35 Austin Road, Stockbridge
• Oct. 25-29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• All polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2. City residents should note that county election items will not be on their city ballots.
Voters may check their voter registration at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
