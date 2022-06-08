McDONOUGH — Advanced voting for the general primary election runoff begins Monday.
Henry County residents will have five locations to cast an early ballot June 13-17 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Elections & Voter Registration Main Office, 40 Atlanta St. in McDonough
• Merle Manders Conference Center, 111 Davis Road in Stockbridge
• Fortson (Hampton) Library, 61 McDonough St. in Hampton
• Locust Grove Library, 115 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. in Locust Grove
• Fairview Recreation Center, 35 Austin Road in Stockbridge
Residents can check their voter status at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
For more information or to request an absentee ballot, call 770-288-6448 or visit www.co.henry.ga.us/Departments/D-L/Elections-Registration.
