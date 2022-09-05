At least 65 people are confirmed dead after an earthquake hit China's southwestern Sichuan province on Monday, according to Chinese broadcaster CCTV.

Aftershocks were still being felt on Tuesday, state media said, a day after the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a 6.6-magnitude quake shook the region southwest of Sichuan's capital Chengdu around 1 p.m. Monday.

CNN's Hannah Ritchie contributed reporting.

