McDONOUGH — A request to rezone 20 acres on East Lake Parkway and build 84 townhomes ended in 3-3 tie vote Tuesday at the Board of Commissioners meeting.
Chair Carlotta Harrell and Commissioners Johnny Wilson and Dee Anglyn voted against while commissioners Vivian Thomas, Dee Clemmons and Bruce Holmes were in favor.
A tie vote is considered not taking action resulting in the request not going forward.
Residents, many living in the subdivision behind the property, spoke against the development stating they want the area to remain rural; others adding they’ve lived there for several generations and don’t want the change.
A 300-signature petition against the development was also presented.
“We don’t want this. We don’t want townhomes … People that have lived there for generations are fleeing the county because you’re cramming in as many voters as you can into 20 acres,” said resident Lewis Roberts. “Our voices have not been listened to in the past. I just hope this time maybe we will be heard.”
The request by Halpern Enterprises entailed rezoning the property from general commercial to mixed use at 5855-5909 East Lake Pkwy. and 38 Oak Valley Road.
Plans included building an 84-unit townhome development featuring an open air pavilion, grilling area, community fire pit and playground. The front portion of the property would remain commercial.
During a previously held community town hall meeting, Thomas acknowledged that residents expressed their desire for the area to remain commercial.
She said she worked with the developers to strike a balance between residential and commercial.
“The entire area is changing. In 30 years, it’s going to change. The plan for this change was already in place,” Thomas said. “You’re talking about your area changing so much. It’s because your parents and grandparents are selling the land. This is a balanced, well-thought-out development and takes into consideration of the neighborhood concerns.”
It’s unclear what the developers' next steps will be; however, Thomas warned they could take the issue to court.
