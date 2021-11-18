McDONOUGH – Ecolab recently expanded its operations in Henry County. The expansion, which includes a new product support center and distribution facility, will create over 60 new jobs and $16 million investment in Henry County.
“Ecolab’s expansion is another great statement about Henry County's business climate. It is a strong statement that a Fortune 250 firm that has manufactured their product in our community for many years, reinvests in our community. Henry County appreciates their continued investment, and we look forward to many more years of shared growth and prosperity with Ecolab,” said Henry County Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell.
Ecolab established its operations in Henry County in 1988 with a manufacturing facility off Ga. Highway 155 that produces cleaning and hygiene products, employing over 100. The expansion includes a new 350,000-square-foot building inside the Southern Gateway at Lambert Farms Park developed by PNK off Ga. Highway 42.
“We at HCDA are excited about this new investment by Ecolab. For many years Ecolab has manufactured products in Henry County that help keep all of us safe. With the recent events of COVID-19, their operations in Henry County are even more critical and we are proud they continue to choose Henry,” said Chairman for the Henry County Development Authority Pierre Clements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.