Ellenwood man dies in officer-involved shooting in Atlanta

This photo, released by the GBI Thursday night, shows the scene where an officer-involved shooting occurred at a Valero gas station at 1176 Moreland Ave., Atlanta. An Ellenwood man died in the incident.
ATLANTA — The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta where an Ellenwood man died.
According to the GBI, the Atlanta Police Department (APD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Thursday, April 27. One man, Ainsley Popwell Jr., 34, of Ellenwood, was killed during the incident. No officers were injured.
A GBI press release issued Thursday night stated the preliminary information indicates that at about 1:10 p.m., APD received a 911 call about a person that was seen loading a gun near 205 Moreland Ave.
A responding APD officer saw a man matching the given description in the immediate area. When the officer got out of his car, the man, identified as Ainsley Popwell Jr. fired shots at the officer.
Popwell ran from the area and entered the Valero gas station at 1176 Memorial Drive. APD officers arrived and were outside of the gas station.
When Popwell left the gas station, he fired shots and ran, prompting officers to return fire, hitting Popwell.
Popwell received medical aid and died at Grady.
The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is 34th officer involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2023.
