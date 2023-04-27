Ellenwood man dies in officer-involved shooting in Atlanta

This photo, released by the GBI Thursday night, shows the scene where an officer-involved shooting occurred at a Valero gas station at 1176 Moreland Ave., Atlanta. An Ellenwood man died in the incident.

ATLANTA — The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta where an Ellenwood man died.

According to the GBI, the Atlanta Police Department (APD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Thursday, April 27. One man, Ainsley Popwell Jr., 34, of Ellenwood, was killed during the incident. No officers were injured.

