ELLENWOOD — An Ellenwood woman and her boyfriend have been charged in connection with the murder of the woman’s son.
On Sunday, June 13, DeShante Lashawn Beard, 33, and her boyfriend, Less Thompson, 29, were arrested after Henry County Emergency Medical Technicians were called to a home on Belmont Farms Drive in Ellenwood. Emergency staff found Jacob Andrew Williams, 6, unconscious with blood coming from his mouth.
Williams was transported to Piedmont Henry Hospital and was later airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Egleston Hospital and placed on life support.
Piedmont Henry officials reported to Henry County Police the child had “numerous bruises covering the majority of his body.”
Beard and Thompson were both arrested and booked into the county jail. The initial charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children were upgraded to malice murder and felony murder after Williams was taken off life support on Wednesday, June 16.
Both remain in the Henry County Jail.
Henry County Police said the investigation is ongoing.
