Yurt Ft Yargo.jpg

Enjoy an overnight visit to one of Georgia’s State Parks, such as this yurt camping at Ft. Yargo State Park.

 Special Photo

When the sun retreats and the stars align, overnight visitors of Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites can experience the unseen side of the parks.

Whether staying the night or signing up for a special evening program, visitors can take advantage of the unique opportunity to visit Georgia’s state parks after dark. Guests can spot nocturnal wildlife that only come out once the sun goes down, explore the symphony of natural night sounds, and stargaze without the light pollution of the city. Nighttime entertainment such as campfires, full moon paddles, evening yoga, movie nights, evening concerts, stargazing, campfire cooking, and hayrides are all available this summer and fall. Evening events focus on guests customizing an experience to fit their need for the perfect after-hours adventure.

