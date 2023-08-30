A Toasting for Charity with Street Paws was held Thursday at the Georgia Gallery. Street Paws is a local animal rescue group that’s seeking a new location. “Thank you to every single person that purchased a raffle basket ticket and to all of the local businesses that contributed to the raffle basket,” the organization stated on its Facebook page. “We are so blessed to have so much support for the rescue and the dream of finding our forever home.” For more information about Street Paws, visit Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StreetPaws or https://streetpaws.org/ or email info@streetpaws.org.
A Toasting for Charity with Street Paws was held Thursday at the Georgia Gallery. Street Paws is a local animal rescue group that’s seeking a new location. “Thank you to every single person that purchased a raffle basket ticket and to all of the local businesses that contributed to the raffle basket,” the organization stated on its Facebook page. “We are so blessed to have so much support for the rescue and the dream of finding our forever home.” For more information about Street Paws, visit Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StreetPaws or https://streetpaws.org/ or email info@streetpaws.org.
A Toasting for Charity with Street Paws was held Thursday at the Georgia Gallery. Street Paws is a local animal rescue group that’s seeking a new location. “Thank you to every single person that purchased a raffle basket ticket and to all of the local businesses that contributed to the raffle basket,” the organization stated on its Facebook page. “We are so blessed to have so much support for the rescue and the dream of finding our forever home.” For more information about Street Paws, visit Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StreetPaws or https://streetpaws.org/ or email info@streetpaws.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.